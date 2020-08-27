Vigil held for Summerside boy whose death is under investigation

A vigil was held Wednesday night in Summerside to pay tribute to a two-year-old boy who died last week.

The gathering was led by the motorcycle group Guardians of the Children.

Hundreds of bikers and others attended the event, with many dropping off stuffed animals to honour the child who died.

The Summerside police are investigating the circumstances of the boy's death, they said in a news release that included no names.

The motorcycle group Guardians of the Children organized a vigil to pay tribute to a two-year-old boy who died in Summerside last week. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The news release said P.E.I. Child Protection Services alerted officers last Tuesday that an ambulance had taken the child to Prince County Hospital on Monday.

He was then airlifted to Halifax "due to the seriousness of his injuries," the release said.

The boy died Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 19.

