Summerside residents seeing spike in thefts from vehicles

Summerside Police say there's been an abnormally high number of thefts from vehicles this fall, and they're reminding residents to take precautions to keep their belongings safe.

"Generally we'd get at least a few reports a week," said Sgt. Jason Blacquiere with the Summerside Police.

"The last few weeks we've been getting multiple per day, usually reported in the morning that their vehicle has been rifled through overnight or somebody's tried to get into their vehicles."

50 reports since Oct. 1

He said there have been 50 reported incidents since Oct. 1, and 26 of those occurred since the beginning of November.

Officials say the actual numbers are likely higher, as some people won't report the incident, or realize a theft has occurred.

Donna MacKay recently discovered someone had been inside her unlocked car, and stolen some spare change. She says it's the second time this year.

"Gone are the days when you left your car open and house open," said MacKay. "Now, it's lock everything."

MacKay said she's extra careful now about keeping her home and car locked, and leaves lights on through the night to deter thieves.

"They only go to the next subdivision, until they're caught, stopped and put away," said MacKay, who said it's discouraging and disappointing to see this continue to happen in her community.

"These are people's private homes, vehicles, their belongings, and people work hard for those things. They shouldn't have to go through this."

'It's happening all the time'

Her neighbour Jamie Rodgerson has been hit too, both at home and at his business.

"We've seen it all over. Different contractors have had trailers stolen, tools stolen, it's happening all the time," he said.

"When you get there and realize it's your stuff, it hurts. My wife and I have two young boys. I work hard for the money I make, and anytime something like this happens, it's another notch off your top dollar."

He recently installed some security cameras to try to catch the culprits.

"We've had four different instances where we've caught people on camera either at my place or my neighbour's," said Rodgerson, who said he's offered his videos to police to help apprehend those responsible.

Police ask residents to report every occurrence

Sgt. Blacquiere said that surveillance footage can be helpful and encourages anyone with this type of evidence to share it with police. He said it's also vital to report every incident.

"We would encourage everyone who is a victim of these types of crimes to report to police," said Blacquiere. "The investigations do not always end with charges being laid, however, we do take the complaints seriously and they are investigated."

He said in recent weeks, police have charged several repeat offenders who they believe could be responsible for some of the thefts.

He said he expects residents will see a drop in thefts once the individuals are dealt with in court, and potentially incarcerated.

