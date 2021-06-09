Summerside man charged after car rams cruiser, flees scene

A 36-year-old Summerside man is in custody and facing several charges after an incident Tuesday evening that involved a car ramming into a police cruiser.

Police say they received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. about a Chevrolet Impala that had been involved in a crash on Market Street and had fled the area.

Police located the suspect vehicle shortly afterward in a Bayview Drive parking lot.

One officer positioned his vehicle behind the suspect while another positioned a second police vehicle in front of the suspect's car, according to a news release.

Police said the suspect then put his vehicle in reverse, backed up, struck one of the police vehicles and sped away.

Police discontinued attempts to stop the suspect vehicle due to public safety risks. However, the suspect was located within a few minutes at a local motel where he was taken into custody.

He faces charges of assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

No one was injured.

