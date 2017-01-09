Summerside police in 2 long weekend vehicle chases

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., found themselves involved in two separate vehicle chases over the long weekend.

The first was shortly after noon on Sunday. An officer saw a vehicle on Heather Moyse Drive that matched the description of one that was stolen, police said in a news release.

The driver fled from police, and after a short pursuit officers abandoned the chase to protect the safety of the public.

Police said the suspected driver of the vehicle was located a short time later on Ottawa Street and was taken into custody. The vehicle was located nearby when a homeowner approached police and told them there was an abandoned vehicle left running in their backyard.

Police said the driver was found to be in possession of an unspecified amount of methamphetamine pills when he was arrested, and there were several other stolen items located in the vehicle.

The man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking along with five counts of possession of stolen property and dangerous driving.

Woman arrested for obstruction

The second incident occurred about 1 a.m. Monday.

It started when police attempted to stop a vehicle on South Drive for an expired licence plate.

Police said the vehicle sped away and the driver abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of a South Drive apartment building and fled inside.

As they investigated, police said, a woman tried to pass herself off as the driver of the vehicle. She was arrested for obstruction.

The man police believe to be the driver was arrested a short time later for flight from police.

Police said the man and woman knew each other. Both will appear in court at a later date.

