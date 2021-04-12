Police investigate report of stranger in van approaching Summerside children

Police in Summerside, P.E.I. are investigating a report of a man in a van approaching a couple of young boys and asking them to go for a ride with him.

Police say it happened in Slemon Park around 4 p.m. Friday.

The two boys, aged about 10, didn't know the man.

They declined the ride and told a cadet with the Police Academy who was training nearby. They said the man was driving a grey minivan with tinted windows.

"It is concerning when you have a stranger approaching young children. We want to know what his intentions were," said Sgt. Jason Blacquiere of Summerside Police Services.

Police say they are working to track down the man and anyone with information should contact Summerside Police.

