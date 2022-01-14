City of Summerside adopts vaccine-or-test policy
Policy will be enforced starting at the end of February
The City of Summerside will adopt its vaccination policy for employees starting Feb. 28.
All staff will need to provide proof of their vaccination status.
The alternative is to provide a negative COVID-19 test from a Health P.E.I. testing facility once a week — or any other times as required by the city — up to three times a week.
"We believe the policy strikes a balance between the rights of those who are fully vaccinated with those who are not," said Coun. Carrie Adams, chair of human resources for the city.
The health and safety of staff and residents is top priority, the city said, and it will continue to work with staff who are vaccine hesitant.
Charlottetown policy enacted in November
The City of Charlottetown enacted its vaccination policy in November of 2021 and there is no testing regime offered as an alternative.
Any employee who isn't vaccinated is placed on administrative leave, except for those with a medical or religious exemption.
