2 men arrested in Summerside on stolen vehicle, weapons charges

Two men are facing stolen vehicle and weapons charges after they were arrested by Summerside police Sunday, according to a news release from police.

Police said just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, a resident on Green Street reported arriving home to find two men inside his parked vehicle.

When the owner approached the men, one of them displayed a large knife, and the two suspects ran from the scene, according to the release.

Police arrested a 21-year-old Moncton man a few minutes later on Arcona Street — and found evidence linking him to a vehicle theft in Moncton.

Connected to Moncton theft

The man was in possession of debit and credit cards belonging to the owner of a truck that had been reported stolen in Moncton, police said. Summerside police had seized that vehicle earlier in the day on Sunday, when an officer noticed it while on patrol on Belmont Street.

He was also in possession of a rifle magazine with 16 rounds of ammunition, police said.

The second suspect from the Green Street incident, a 31-year-old Island man, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m., after he was brought to police by a citizen.

Police found there was a warrant for his arrest in Moncton, and after his arrest, police said they found a large knife hidden in the man's clothing.

With the assistance of an RCMP K-9 unit, police located a firearm, ammunition and other evidence in the area of Summerside where the suspects had been.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Monday facing stolen vehicle and weapons-related charges, along with fraud-related charges for attempting to use stolen debit and credit cards at a local business.

The investigation is ongoing, and the men could face more charges, police said.

More P.E.I. news