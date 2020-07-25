Summerside planting trees at park, giving others away

Summerside is looking greener this weekend after 300 white spruce trees were planted at Heather Moyse Heritage Park and Garden on Friday.

The Lions Club partnered with the city to plant the trees with the help of young Islanders from the East Prince Youth Development Centre.

The Lions Clubs of Canada is celebrating its 100-year anniversary by planting 100,000 trees across the country.

Cleve Rix, president of the Summerside Lions Club, said about 2,000 trees have been donated to the city by JD Irving Ltd., which will allow for future planting projects.

About 300 trees were planted at Heather Moyse Heritage Park and Garden. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Rix said the city will be giving trees away to residents next Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon at Credit Union Place.

"Part of the idea of giving them away is there is a lot of trees lost in Summerside last September with Hurricane Dorian so we thought residents of Summerside might like to take this opportunity to plant a few trees on their property."

The city of Summerside will be giving away trees Aug. 1 at Credit Union Place. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Up to 800 more trees will be planted in the Rotary Park later this summer, Rix said.

The city of Summerside says it will be reaching out to other community groups to help with planting those trees when the time comes.

