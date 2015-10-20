Summerside transit 'just not adequate,' report finds, city looks to expand

A city councillor in Summerside, P.E.I., wants to see major improvements to the transit system.

A new report on the city's transit system, written by Dillon Consulting, highlights the need for the city to do better, said Coun. Cory Snow..

"The finding that came back was the current transit system that we have running is just not adequate," said Snow.

The service is inadequate because the funding is inadequate, he said. The city is currently spending about $25,000 a year for a single bus.

But Snow said that bus is getting little use because residents have a poor level of awareness of what is on offer.

"Some [were] stating they did not even realize we had a transit system, so when you're hearing those types of responses, it's concerning," he said.

The report recommends the city adopt a two-bus system, with clear routes and schedules. It said that would cost about $400,000 a year, but could eventually pay for itself with on-bus advertising and user fees.

Summerside understands the value of a good transit system, says Coun. Cory Snow. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Summerside is paying for the transit system entirely out of the municipal budget, said Snow, and that is unusual. In most communities, federal and provincial governments help cover the costs.

"That's what we're currently looking at — how we can partner with provincial and federal governments to find some funding to help us," said Snow.

"We definitely see lots of benefit to having a transit system in our city. There's lots of research showing that there's benefits to having that."

Snow said he is hoping the city can tap into a pot of transit money announced by the federal government this week.

