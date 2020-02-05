Expanding Summerside transit to surrounding communities 'makes sense'

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is taking a broad-based look at improving transit services.

Council reconstituted its transit committee at its meeting Tuesday night.

"It's a hot topic, looking to improve transit and get people maybe not driving as much as they usually do, and taking transit as a way to cut down on greenhouse gases," said Coun. Cory Snow.

Transit in the city is provided by T3, the same company that services the greater Charlottetown area.

Snow wants the committee to look at service within the city and better marking the location of bus stops, and explore putting up bus shelters.

"Some of them are not marked as well as they could be, leaving residents with some uncertainty of time pickups," he said.

"We currently don't have any bus shelters in the city of Summerside. So, asking people to go out and stand and wait for a transit bus when there is not a shelter, it can be difficult."

Taking the next step

Snow is also inspired by how the service in the Charlottetown area has expanded in Cornwall and Stratford.

He'd like to know if it would be viable to expand the transit system to connect nearby communities of Kensington and Miscouche, particularly for those commuting to work in Summerside.

"It's a logical step to look at the neighbouring communities. Often they're using our city resources, coming into the city for a number of reasons, either work or entertainment, and seeing if that's a viable option is definitely a worthwhile process," said Snow.

"If we can get people using the transit to get to work and from work it makes sense."

Snow said the next step is for committee members to meet with T3, Slemon Park Corporation and other stakeholders to what steps can be taken to improve the service.

