Summerside trail should reopen this weekend after tree-clearing work

A popular trail in Summerside should be reopened to the public by the weekend.

Some Summerside residents have been concerned that a private right of way that gives the public access to a popular trail in the Rotary Friendship Park has been blocked off.

Caution tape blocks the entrance.

"The Rotary Friendship Park is an absolute gem in our community … so lots of people [are] walking in there in all types of weather and all times of day," said Gordon MacFarlane, the city's deputy chief administrative officer.

"So yeah, we've been getting lots of calls and questions."

Trees weakened by storms: owner

The owner of the private right of way, Mike Martin, told CBC News that a number of trees in the area had become weakened through storms over the years.

He said the area has been temporarily cordoned off to ensure public safety while the cleanup is taking place.

The work will be completed by Saturday, he said, and the trail will be reopened at that time to public access.

Martin noted that the city has promised to post information to the public about any similar situation that might arise in the future so as to avoid concern or confusion.

