New
Fatal traffic accident in Summerside Friday morning
Summerside police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle-pedestrian accident that happened in the P.E.I. city early Friday morning.
Street closed for investigation
Summerside police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle-pedestrian accident that happened in the P.E.I. city early Friday morning.
It happened on Water Street near Autumn Street, and police were still on the scene at 8 a.m.
Water Street is currently closed from Noonan to Autumn streets while the investigation is underway.
Police have not yet released any further details.