Fatal traffic accident in Summerside Friday morning

Summerside police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle-pedestrian accident that happened in the P.E.I. city early Friday morning.

Street closed for investigation

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Summerside police are investigating. (CBC)

It happened on Water Street near Autumn Street, and police were still on the scene at 8 a.m.

Water Street is currently closed from Noonan to Autumn streets while the investigation is underway.

Police have not yet released any further details.

