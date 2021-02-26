'It takes the breath out of you': Summerside residents react to news of cluster

People lined up in droves Friday at testing clinics in the Summerside area after P.E.I. public health officials announced a cluster of three new COVID-19 cases and urged anyone experiencing symptoms in the region to get tested and self-isolate while they await results.

"It takes the breath out of you, but you've got to get back on track and go get your test," said.Norman Doucette, who was waiting in his car with his teenage son to be tested at Slemon Park Friday morning.

"This is not going away 'til people get vaccinated."

The drive-thru testing clinic at Slemon Park was offering expanded hours in anticipation of a heavy demand for tests. And indeed, when the Doucettes arrived at 8:15 a.m., the main parking lot was already full.

They had been waiting an hour and a half when CBC News spoke with Norman Doucette, but he said they were still quite a distance from the testing area.

"But it's OK, it's what we're here to do, it doesn't matter," he said. "We've got to get this test done."

No source of the outbreak has been identified so far. The three cases are all men in their 20s with no known recent history of travel outside Prince Edward Island.

I thought this would happen sooner or later. We were kind of ready for it. — Terry Adams

Doucette's son was contacted for testing because he was in one of three facilities named by public health Friday morning as a potential exposure site.

Doucette praised officials for acting quickly and efficiently.

"I don't see a panic, it's not pandemonium," he said of the scene at Slemon Park. "I think everybody's doing a phenomenal job ... I've got no complaints at all."

"As parents we try to do everything to keep our kids safe," Doucette said.

Three potential public exposure sites

Three potential exposure sites have been listed: The Breakfast Spot restaurant, Domino's Pizza and Iron Haven Gym. Find a list of potential exposure times here.

One of the public exposure sites in Summerside is the Breakfast Spot restaurant, which has closed voluntarily until March 6. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

People who were at the Iron Haven Gym's Summerside location at the County Fair Mall from 6-8 p.m. either last Saturday or this past Tuesday are being asked to contact public health, get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of any negative test, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Friday morning.

A short time later, gym owner Terry Adams was busy phoning everyone who had been at the gym during those times, and fielding calls from members who were concerned or offering to help.

"With three gyms on the Island — and I've been in businesses dealing with the public all my life — I thought this would happen sooner or later," said Adams. "We were kind of ready for it. We have a really good system in place to trace our members."

Summerside's Iron Haven Gym remains open Friday. Although it was named as a possible exposure site to COVID-19 earlier in the week, the business is not required to close. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

There was no requirement to close, so Iron Haven was open Friday. Adams said the gym is large and is set up well for physical distancing, and he is hoping none of his staff or members end up testing positive.

"It's not something any business owner wants to happen to their business, but the big thing is the members," he said.

Restaurant owner 'alarmed and worried'

Diners at the two Summerside restaurants listed as potential exposure spots are not considered close contacts, but should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they begin to feel ill, Morrison said.

The Breakfast Spot will remain closed until at least next Saturday, says owner Mike Perry. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"Shock, and I was alarmed and worried," was how Breakfast Spot owner Mike Perry described his reaction when he got the call from health officials Thursday telling him his restaurant was a potential exposure site.

Perry said the restaurant, usually open Wednesdays through Sundays, will close voluntarily until at least next Saturday, March 6. They plan to do another deep cleaning of the premises in the meantime.

He said COVID-19 has already significantly affected the restaurant's bottom line, with seating reduced by more than half, and extra cleaning time required. Perry added that he will pay his employees for the hours they had been scheduled to work, because the shutdown is "not their fault."

Domino's is the third exposure site. There were several times for potential exposure during the last week: find them here.

Cancellations and closures

A curling tournament at the Silver Fox Curling Club in Summerside was cancelled due to the outbreak and has been tentatively rescheduled for March 19-20.

The Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Junior Hockey league announced this weekend's games against Yarmouth are postponed.

"To say we are disappointed is an understatement; we were excited to welcome fans back to Credit Union Place," a Facebook post by the team said.

Hockey team exposed?

Summerside and Area Minor Hockey's president Douglas Dexter said several players including one entire team may have been exposed at the gym.

"As such, we cancelled all SAMHA home games for Friday/Saturday and are cancelling all SAMHA programming for Friday and Saturday," the association's post on social media read.

They promised to update plans for Sunday's games by late Saturday

The Free Store in Summerside also closed until further notice, and the Dreams Unlimited Child Care Centre said parents and guardians would no longer be allowed into the building to drop off and pick up children.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

