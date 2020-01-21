Summerside reviewing 'archaic' taxi bylaw

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is undertaking a major review of its taxi bylaw.

Coun. Carrie Adams, chair of the bylaw review committee, said she is not sure how old the taxi bylaw is, but there is no doubt in her mind that it's dated.

"We're going to comb through it and take out some things that might be a little bit archaic, that aren't necessary anymore," said Adams.

"Right now our bylaw is too big. There's too much in it. It states that you'd need to have things that a lot [of companies] currently don't have, and they are operating."

The bylaw, for example, requires a taxi stand with a washroom and has rules about the cleanliness of taxis that the city does not have the resources to enforce.

There are three companies in the city, all operating in different ways, Adams said, and the bylaw should reflect what the industry is doing now.

"We're hoping that it will leave all the taxi operators on the same playing field," she said.

Adams said the city will also be considering the arrival of ride-booking services in the review.

She expects it will take about a month for city officials to comb through the bylaw, and then they will meet with the industry for feedback.

