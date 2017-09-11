Having surgeons posted in Summerside 'not sustainable,' says national group

P.E.I. needs to rethink how it is offering surgical services, says the the president of the Canadian Association of General Surgeons.

Last weekend surgery was halted at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside for five days due to a lack of physician coverage.

Dr. Mark Walsh, president of the Canadian Association of General Surgeons, told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier the root of the problem is the province is simply asking too much of surgeons posted at PCH, who are expected to be on call every other night, which is known in the medical profession as one-in-two.

"Clearly this is not sustainable. I know people would say, 'Oh well, there were guys that were there before.' Many of those other surgeons would work in Charlottetown as well. And a lot of them were trained in a different era," said Walsh.

"I was trained a long time ago and I've been on call one-in-two for much of my career. People who are trained now are not going to do that. End of story. It's not going to happen."

Mismatch with modern training

Walsh said he knows two of the surgeons P.E.I. is trying to recruit, and they are eager to go to Summerside, but he said they will not last.

"They may go for a year, but they will very quickly get burned out," he said.

It is not just an issue of how much the surgeons are on call, he said. It is also about the care they are trained to provide. Smaller hospitals, such as PCH, do not have the kind of backup services surgeons are being trained to work with.

No need to close hospitals

The solution, Walsh said, is to centralize services at one hospital, that being the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Given P.E.I.'s size and population, he said, having just one surgical centre poses no problems.

"It's a political decision, not a medical one," said Walsh.

This does not mean closing smaller hospitals in other parts of the province.

"There's two roles for these hospitals. One is to provide health care and the other, unsaid but very true role, is to provide jobs for that community," he said.

"That's fine. We're not saying close the hospitals. We're saying repurpose them."

Having all the surgeons based in Charlottetown would not necessarily mean the end of surgery outside of the QEH. Walsh is based in Halifax, but he regularly travels to nearby community hospitals to perform day surgeries.

Walsh said he has not talked to anyone at the P.E.I. Department of Health or Health PEI about these issues, but he would be more than happy to.

