Summerside to review street naming policy

City councillors in Summerside, P.E.I., plan to revisit the municipal street naming policy after concerns were raised at a recent planning board meeting.

A street near the golf course is being called Putters Street, and a street with a waterview is being called Dory View Street.

Local historian George Dalton asked why the list of historical names compiled by a street naming committee — which he helped assemble — was overlooked.

'Interrupted the pattern'

"They allow the developers that would develop a subdivision to put the names on all the streets in the subdivision. So that kind of interrupted the pattern of having an opportunity to honour people," he said.

Coun. Brian McFeely, who is chair of the planning board, says the policy review committee will look into whether the rules should change.

"The present street naming policy has a list of names that the developers consider but developers have the option of putting other names forward should they not want to draw from that list," he said.

He said there is time for a review because there aren't more streets in immediate need of names.

