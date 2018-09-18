2 stolen vehicles recovered in Summerside

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., recovered two stolen vehicles Monday, and have a man in custody in connection to one of the thefts.

Police received a call at about noon about a suspicious vehicle near Maple Avenue. Police located a Ford Explorer that had been reported stolen from the Conway area, but the driver had gone.

Video surveillance from the area enabled police to identify the driver as a 19-year-old Summerside man. He was arrested about 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a Water Street East gas station. Police found what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Suspicious car

Also at about 4 p.m., police received a second call about a suspicious vehicle in the Chelsey Court area.

Police located a Chevrolet Impala that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen from Victoria West. It did not have a licence plate and appeared to have been recently painted. The vehicle identification number confirmed it was the stolen car.

Nobody was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized. The matter remains under investigation.

