'Summer of Speeding' prompts action from Summerside council
A new task force will soon begin meeting in Summerside to deal with the issue of speeding in the city.
Hope to have plan in place for next summer
Summerside chief administrative officer Bob Ashley, who will be part of the group, said last summer there were a lot of complaints from residents.
"At the last meeting I dubbed it the Summer of Speeding," said Ashley.
"I think because of the higher incidence of these express concerns and was that suggestive of a problem that's maybe bigger than we think it is."
Ashley said potential solutions could include cameras with speed detection devices, portable radar signs, speed bumps and/or new signage.
The plan is to have something in place by next summer, when speeding complaints are more frequent.
With files from Island Morning
