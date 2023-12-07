Summerside, P.E.I., is now getting energy from a large solar farm that will eventually provide about 21 megawatts of energy, or about 25 per cent of the electricity it takes to run the city of 15,000 people.

Officials are calling the solar farm Sunbank.

More than 48,000 solar panels have been erected on a 30-hectare property that couldn't be used for development because it's the city's well field, containing three large-production wells to feed the municipal water system.

"What it means to residents is now we have green energy, we have some stability in where our energy comes from," Mike Thususka, Summerside's director of economic development, said while giving CBC News a tour this week.

"This is the biggest project in the history of the City of Summerside. We want to make sure into the future that we have control about where our energy comes from," he said.

Large batteries at Sunbank can store a total of 10 megawatt hours of energy, which Thususka said equates to the energy used by 1,700 homes on an average day.

The Sunbank project includes more than 48,000 solar panels that have been put up on Summerside's municipal well field. (Laura Meader/CBC)

That means the city can release energy from the solar farm even at night, when none is being generated. The combination of panels and batteries will bring Summerside closer to zero-emissions status.

"If we over-produce renewable energy, we're able to store that and use it when we need it," said Thususka. "We believe in the green movement; we believe in de-carbonizing our community."

The new solar farm cost about $68 million, with funding from the three levels of government as well as Samsung and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Not about price but energy security

Uniquely on P.E.I., Summerside owns its own power utility. The city does still have to buy a significant amount of energy from New Brunswick Power, which sends it over to the Island through underwater energy cabling.

But with Summerside expanding, officials want to be more self-sufficient.

Large batteries on site will let the solar farm save some of the energy it generates for future use, either at night or when the sun is less strong. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We're trying to say: 'How can we invest in ourselves? How can we ensure we have the energy when we need it?'" said Thususka.

Noting that the focus of the change is on energy conservation and security, he said it's too early to talk about how Sunbank will affect power rates — though the city will save money from not having to buy so much off-Island power.

Thususka said the project means a much lower carbon footprint. With Sunbank on top of wind energy the city already generates, Summerside will produce more than 65 per cent of its own energy.

Fully operational by year end

The city started using the panels on Dec. 1, and Sunbank will be fully operational by the end of December.

"It's good to see the finish line in the next month or so," said Greg Gaudet, the director of municipal services for Summerside.

Gaudet said the solar farm was supposed to open about a year ago, but the city experienced delays in getting the specialized equipment needed for it.

The solar panel arrays at Sunbank will send energy directly into Summerside's power grid. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Now other municipalities are touring the site, which Gaudet said is the only one of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

"It's pretty huge for the city of Summerside," he said.

Both Gaudet and Thususka said the city's green energy reputation is attracting businesses valuing that asset.

"For an Island to be able to create as low as a footprint as we are for an electric utility, it's quite an accomplishment," said Gaudet.