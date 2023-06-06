Man arrested in Summerside parking lot incident released from jail

The driver in an alleged hit-and-run case over the weekend is now out of jail on a release order, Summerside police say.

Police said the man is expected to be charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Silver Fox Entertainment Complex.

Police allege a 20-year-old man was hit by a car in the parking lot, but the vehicle left the scene.

The vehicle and the 32-year-old driver were found by police about 3.5 kilometres away.

The injured man remains in serious condition in hospital in Moncton, N.B.

The Summerside force's major crime unit has taken over the investigation, with assistance from the forensic identification section.

Police have been asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or has information to contact them.