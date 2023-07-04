Fire extinguished at Silver Fox complex but kitchen area damaged

At least one event has had to be rescheduled after a fire broke out at the Silver Fox Entertainment Complex in Summerside late Monday night.

The city's fire department said 58 firefighters and six trucks responded when the fire was reported just after 11 p.m.

Chief Ron Enman said there was smoke throughout the building, but the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen area.

"It was a lot of damage, a lot of damage," he said.

"We ventilated there as we were fighting the fire, so kind of contained it to that one end. But smoke damage shouldn't be too bad through the rest of the building. Hopefully it'll be a quick turn around with the tourist season upon us."

The Breakwater Bar & Grill at the back of the Silver Fox building is closed until further notice, according to a sign on the door Tuesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Enman said it took about 45 minutes to contain the fire, and a crew remained on site all night to keep a close eye out for any flare-ups.

The Breakwater Bar & Grill is located within the curling club building.

"We regret to inform you that our building, restaurant, and bar will be closed today," a note on the restaurant's site said early Tuesday. "Please check our social media feeds for updates. Sorry for the inconvenience."

No fire damage was visible from the outside of the Silver Fox Entertainment Complex on Tuesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

An event called Legends of P.E.I. Live in Summerside was scheduled at the location this coming Saturday.

"Due to a fire last night at the venue we are performing at, the show is being rescheduled," organizers said in a social media post Tuesday morning. "Stay tuned for new dates."