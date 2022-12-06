Summerside councillor makes emotional plea for compassion on emergency shelter

Summerside's municipal planning board gave residents an opportunity Monday night to comment on the province's plan to establish a 10-bed emergency overnight shelter, and Coun. Barbara Gallant pleaded with her constituents to support it.

Gallant represents the ward that would include the shelter, which the P.E.I. government wants to build on land it owns at 25 Frank Mellish Dr. The Department of Social Development and Housing has applied to the city for a restricted-use permit to let the plan move forward.

After reading a letter from a constituent expressing concern about the proposed location, which is next to the long-term care facility Summerset Manor, Gallant said she understands the concerns of established residents.

But she suggested they need to think more about those in need.

"Housing and food and food security is not a luxury. It's a fundamental right for everyone. And everybody needs a roof over their head and food to keep them alive," said Gallant, her voice at times breaking with emotion.

"These people are no different than you or I. We are going into the Christmas season here and I think it's time we start to be humble and kind and have compassion for the less fortunate in our community."

The P.E.I. government has applied to the City of Summerside for a permit that would let it set up an emergency shelter similar to the one on Park Street in Charlottetown, which offers single and double rooms and washrooms for overnight use. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Gallant was not alone at the meeting in supporting the shelter. Some expressed concern about how it would operate, though.

Resident Emily Walker does not like the plan to have it open only 12 hours a day, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., saying: "I can't imagine where we think people are going to go at 8 a.m."

But she added there is no doubt something needs to be done in the city.

"We are all closer to being houseless than any of us realize," said Walker. "It is our responsibility to care for these community members that are already here and require our assistance."

You need some place for them to be during the day. — Duncan McKillop

Fellow resident Duncan McKillop echoed Walker's concern about daytime closures, and suggested council make the permit conditional on the province making day programs available to clients at the shelter.

"I don't think it's fair to these individuals that you turn them out at 8 o'clock," said McKillop. "You need some place for them to be during the day."

Having services on site would be crucial in breaking the cycle of homelessness, he said, whether "it's addictions counselling, or mental health, or working with their economic situation."

Some residents expressed concern about where people using the shelter would go during the day. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

One resident who wrote to council was worried about the proposed shelter going next door to Summerset Manor.

"I am a senior and live alone," Carole Yeo wrote in a letter to the planning board, which was read aloud during the meeting. "I am opposed to this type of home in my neighbourhood."

Who will run it?

Jason Doyle, director of housing services for the province, answering questions at the meeting, said the shelter would be similar to the one at Park Street in Charlottetown, but smaller.

It would be operated by a non-governmental organization, instead of the province, because they have more expertise in working with vulnerable people.

"We feel at this point, they are better positioned to operate this type of facility," said Doyle.

But having an NGO run the proposed shelter gave resident Karissa Ryan "some pretty big cause for concern."

The plan is to put the shelter on Frank Mellish Drive. (City of Summerside)

She drew comparisons to the Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown, which is run by The Adventure Group and has faced substantial criticism from the public, some of whom say it's made the surrounding area unsafe.

"I would suggest that the province come back with a more detailed plan to help make sure that people are feeling safe and know that they will be safe," said Ryan.

4 groups express interest in operating

The province issued a call for expressions of interest on Nov. 22 from groups that want to "develop and operate a low-barrier emergency shelter for individuals in Summerside."

The closing date for proposals was Dec. 13.

Doyle said the province has received four proposals from potential operators and will review those in the coming weeks.

The P.E.I. government's new capital budget, delivered in November, includes $2.4 million for a 25-bed emergency shelter in Summerside.

When asked why the current proposal is for a 10-bed shelter, Doyle said the budget is a five-year plan, and the 10-bed shelter is its starting point.

"We do have a plan overtime to increase that number of beds up to 25," he said.

The physical structure of proposed shelter in Summerside hasn’t been decided yet, but early discussions pointed to mobile structures similar to the Park Street. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Those beds could end up being a combination of emergency shelter beds and transitional housing, he said, with "more focused programs for clients to receive the support and services they need to be successful."

The physical structure of the shelter hasn't been decided yet, according to the province's application, and while early discussions pointed to mobile structures similar to the Park Street Shelter, the city is interested in exploring other options.

'You have some people that need a place for a week'

Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher spoke to Island Morning host Mitch Cormier about the shelter on Tuesday morning.

These are difficult times both for people who are struggling financially and for those who are trying to help them, Kutcher said, adding that P.E.I. has not had to deal with these issues on this kind of scale before.

This shelter would only be a start on the services needed, says Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"The reality is that there are people — too many in our community right now — living in places that are certainly not suitable for anybody, whether that's in a tent or in uninsulated trailers," said Kutcher.

"I was serving turkey dinner the other day and there were a number of homeless folks there. I was speaking with one of them. His name was Ben and he's living in a shed back behind someone's home who's been gracious enough to say, 'Yeah, I'll look the other way.'"

In talking with homeless people in his city, Kutcher said he has learned they come with a wide range of stories, from people with chronic problems brought on by mental health and addictions, to people with acute, urgent needs.

One week can make the difference as to whether or not they get themselves back on their feet and find other suitable housing or don't. — Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher

"You have some people that need a place for a week," he said. "And that one week can make the difference as to whether or not they get themselves back on their feet and find other suitable housing or don't."

Kutcher agreed that an overnight emergency shelter that closes during the day would be dealing with only the most urgent needs, not all the services required. He said the city has been bringing together different groups offering assistance to the homeless in an effort to get them working more effectively.

As a next step, the Summerside planning board will prepare a recommendation on the shelter for the city council. Then councillors will vote on the application at their next meeting.