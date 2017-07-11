Summerside has 2nd hottest summer on record

If you thought tjos summer was hot and dry across Prince Edward Island, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says there are statistics to show just how bad it was.

Simpkin shared the statistics from Environment Canada about the hot conditions across the Island that set some records with Island Morning host Mitch Cormier Monday.

"Summerside, it was the second hottest summer on record with nine days over 30 C."

Simpkin said Charlottetown tied for sixth place with five days over 30 C.

The hottest summer on record was in 1944 when both Island cities recorded 10 days in the 30 C-plus zone.

But Simpkin said when it comes to dry conditions, the Island's capital city did set a record.

"It was the driest summer Charlottetown had ever seen and it was the third driest summer Summerside had ever seen."

With warm temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week, those dry conditions will continue. Simpkin said P.E.I. won't see any rain until Wednesday at the earliest this week.

More from CBC P.E.I.