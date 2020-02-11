Summerside seafood company expanding with $1.5M federal loan

A seafood plant in Summerside is expanding its production, with the help of a $1.5 million loan from the federal government.

Summerside Seafood Supreme develops what it calls table-ready seafood products that are shipped all over North America.

In recent years, the company has come up with new products, such as a lobster bisque and seafood paella.

There are more products being developed at the facility and sales are on the rise, said company president Gabriel Elbaz.

"As the demand increases you have to continue investing in machinery to adapt to customer demand," he said.

The company employs 80 people at the Sunmerside plant and Elbaz said the company will likely need another 40 or more employees over the next two years.

'Always new machines'

Among other things, the repayable loan will help pay for new equipment.

'Summerside Seafood has always been about unique products —it doesn't come easy,' says company president Gabriel Elbaz. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"There is always new machines coming in," Elbaz said. He also said additional parts for existing equipment, and different types of packaging may be needed.

Elbaz said the loan from the government will allow the company to speed up expansion.

"Summerside Seafood has always been about unique products," he said. "It doesn't come easy, because when you're ahead of your time, sometimes with some products, it takes time."

