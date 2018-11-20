Summerside council looks to add a police officer at Three Oaks

Summerside council is working toward placing a school resource officer at Three Oaks Senior High.

There are many reasons to want an officer at the school, said Coun. Norma McColeman, finance chair for the city.

"I think there's a lot of peer pressure, there's low self-esteem so we feel, that somebody that's boots on the ground there at the school that can connect with them, is very important," McColeman said.

Councillors said during the recent municipal election campaign, the topic of drugs and how they are affecting the community came up time and time again — many times from parents.

(Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

'On the right track'

The city hopes to partner with the province to bring an officer position to the school.

McColeman said young people are the foundation of the Island.

"It gives somebody that is in that role to talk to the students, talk to the parents, talk to the teachers and have the resources that are needed to help them make good choices and decisions."

McColeman said she's noticed students who are on the right track sometimes get lost when they transition into high school.

"Not all students, and it is a very very supportive environment, but if we can help foster that so they can have the supports that they need, I think we are on the right track."

