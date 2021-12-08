Summerside man scammed out of $1K warning others

A Summerside man is warning others about a phone scam after he lost $1,000.

Andy Jameson, 87, says fraudsters called him last week pretending to be border agents and said a package with money and cocaine with his name on it was seized.

"Never thought that I would be taken like I have been," Jameson said.

"I want my money back, of course, but really I would like to at least stop the flow of people taking advantage of people. Like, it's not going to damage me too much, but other people can really suffer."

I've heard of people actually losing all of their retirement funds. — Andy Jameson

The callers even claimed to be police officers transferring him to different lines.

"They said that the government was going to seize the money in my account, freeze my account," he said. "That really got to me because I know how difficult it is if you lose your identity or if you bank account is frozen.… I, in a sense, panicked."

'Lowered my guard'

Jameson said the scammers asked him to take cash out of his account, go to Walmart and buy $1,000 in gift cards to pay a fine, otherwise the money would be forcefully removed from his account. He said he was told he would be reimbursed through a certified check while an investigation determined why the package was sent to him.

'I've heard of people actually losing all of their retirement funds and really being in tough shape,' says Jameson. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Jameson said he is usually savvy when it comes to scams but two days before the call his daughter died of cancer.

"The only thing I can think of, it must have for a little while, lowered my guard."

Jameson bought $1,000 in gift cards from his local Walmart and provided the codes on the back to the scammers. He thought if he had the card in his possession the money would still be safe.

Jameson said he could see the transactions and what was bought with the Walmart gift card, which leads him to believe the scam is coming out of Italy. He went to the police with the information.

Jameson also bought gift cards at Superstore, but the money was refunded. (Tony Davis/CBC)

It can be difficult to track these scams, said Island RCMP.

"When they go with gift cards, a lot of these accounts are shut down and moved and it is hard to track down these individuals because these people are always moving," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

Gunn said he has noticed an increase of scam calls during the pandemic. Gunn even gets these calls himself. He said no company or government agency will ask for payment using gift cards. If a person thinks they are being called by a scammer, they should hang up right away.

"If a person has lost money in one of these scams please contact the local police force," he said. 'We can try to get the money back, but it is hard."

Even if money hasn't been taken, Gunn said, people should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, which tracks data on scams in the country. Gunn said the Canadian government and law enforcement agencies work with other countries to try to shut down scams like this.

Representatives from Walmart Canada say these signs warning about possible fraud are typically displayed at their locations. (Walmart Canada)

Jameson thinks department stores have a bigger role to play to prevent scams as well.

"They don't do a really good job of protecting the client," he said. "I got no warning at all, it could be easy for Walmart to sign a piece of paper when they take large sums of money out. Would it be difficult when you are buying one of these to say 'OK, this could possibly be a scam.'"

Walmart Canada issued a statement to CBC News stating they have signs in place warning customers of potential gift card scams as well as online resources.

However, the company didn't respond to specific questions about employee and cashier anti-fraud training or whether those signs were up at the Summerside location when Jameson made his purchase.

Jameson admits he tried to buy more gift cards at Walmart after his initial purchase, but he was told to go elsewhere. He said he spent $900 in gift cards at the local Superstore as well. He said a cashier warned him he might have been the victim of a scam.

Jameson still made the purchase, but that money was returned to him — and he wants Walmart to do the same.