Summerside fire department steps up to organize Santa Claus parade

With Downtown Summerside passing on organizing the city's Santa Claus parade, the Summerside fire department has taken charge.

Downtown Summerside used to run the parade but decided to use its resources in other ways.

Fire Chief Ron Enman says the department wanted to make sure the Christmas tradition in the P.E.I. city would continue, and stepped in.

"We do have the resources of 60 members," said Enman.

"It was all about the kids. I mean we wanted to make sure that it continued to happen every year."

There will be some changes, including a new place for the kids to have a face-to-face meeting with Santa.

"The route is changing and we're going to end up back at the fire hall and Santa will be here," said Enman.

"Hot chocolate and live music and it should be fun."

There has already been a great response from local groups wanting to take part, he said, as well as from businesses with donations.

Any money raised will go to existing Christmas hamper programs in the community. The parade takes place on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

