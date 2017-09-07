Higher demand at Summerside Salvation Army as Christmas draws nears

The Summerside Salvation Army is preparing for a busy holiday season, with increased demand for its Christmas hampers.

Maj. Wayne Green said he plans to hand out 450 hampers, 50 more than last year. He also said there are already requests in for 388 toy hampers for children, and he's expecting that number to rise to about 400 before the big day.

"Parents, they're doing the best they can, and looking for whatever place I guess they can get to make Christmas good for their kids. And hats off to them for doing so," he said.

"Every family is a different story, but it seems to me, the cost of living is forcing people to look for means other than what they have in their own reserves. They're looking to us to make Christmas a great event for them."

On top of that, Green said demand for food hampers has jumped.

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign is underway on the Island and has a goal of raising $54,000. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He said in early fall, about 65 hampers were given out each week, but in each of the past two weeks, more than 90 hampers were distributed.

Green said seniors and "the working poor" have been coming in more than in the early fall and he "was very surprised where the need is."

"I'm almost shocked by it," he said.

Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army's annual kettle campaign is also underway. Green said the numbers so far this year are in line with last year, and the goal for this season is to raise $54,000.

Money raised during the kettle campaign will help meet any shortfalls for the Christmas food and toy drives, but is also used for programs and services that are needed in the new year.

We get down scary low sometimes, but then somebody comes through with donations and up we go again. — Maj. Wayne Green, Summerside Salvation Army

Green said in January and February, as well as the summertime months, donations drop off, and the money made during the kettle campaign helps replenish stocks at the food bank.

He also lauded his relatively new home of Summerside for its generosity. Green started in his job on Sept. 1 and moved from Newfoundland to fill the position after being retired for the last eight years.

He's worked in every Atlantic province as well as Ontario and Alberta.

"Summerside is the most generous place that I've ever worked," he said. "People and the businesses here are fantastic … We get down scary low sometimes, but then somebody comes through with donations and up we go again."

Green had some advice for people thinking of donating, but aren't sure what kinds of food to give.

"Whatever you put in your grocery cart when you go shopping, everybody else needs the same."

