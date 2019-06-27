Roundabout construction creating traffic headaches
Drivers in Summerside have run into some long traffic lineups Wednesday at the intersection of Route 2 and Granville Street, where a roundabout is being put in.
Work will continue through the summer
Drivers in Summerside have run into some long traffic lineups Wednesday at the intersection of Route 2 and Granville Street, where a roundabout is being put in.
The P.E.I. Department of Transportation said flaggers are trying to move traffic through as efficiently as possible.
Traffic is being routed around the construction site on temporary roads. The department said traffic should be moving a bit better on Thursday.
Very disappointing to see the lack of planning that went into road work in Summerside. Both ends of town jammed up for miles with road work and no way out . Not to mention a round about we don’t need . SMH.—@pipesmck
The work is expected to be complete by the end of August.
More P.E.I. news
With files from CBC News: Compass
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.