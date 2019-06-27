Roundabout construction creating traffic headaches

Drivers in Summerside have run into some long traffic lineups Wednesday at the intersection of Route 2 and Granville Street, where a roundabout is being put in.

The P.E.I. Department of Transportation said flaggers are trying to move traffic through as efficiently as possible.

Traffic is being routed around the construction site on temporary roads. The department said traffic should be moving a bit better on Thursday.

Very disappointing to see the lack of planning that went into road work in Summerside. Both ends of town jammed up for miles with road work and no way out . Not to mention a round about we don’t need . SMH. —@pipesmck

The work is expected to be complete by the end of August.

