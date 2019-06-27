Skip to Main Content
Roundabout construction creating traffic headaches
Drivers in Summerside have run into some long traffic lineups Wednesday at the intersection of Route 2 and Granville Street, where a roundabout is being put in.

Work will continue through the summer

Flaggers were having trouble moving traffic through the roundabout construction site Wednesday. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The P.E.I. Department of Transportation said flaggers are trying to move traffic through as efficiently as possible.

Traffic is being routed around the construction site on temporary roads. The department said traffic should be moving a bit better on Thursday.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of August.

With files from CBC News: Compass

