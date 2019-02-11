Expect delays: Summerside roundabout construction underway

The P.E.I. Department of Transportation has started work on the roundabout at the intersection of Route 2 and Granville Street at the north end of Summerside.

Drivers should expect delays, but two-way traffic will continue throughout most of the project.

Later this month traffic will be rerouted around the roundabout construction site on temporary roads. Construction signs and traffic control personnel will be on site to direct traffic throughout the project.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of August.

