Summerside to expropriate land for new roundabout
Construction expected to begin 1st week of May
Summerside city council has voted to expropriate land needed for a roundabout at the intersection of Central Street and Pope Road.
Coun. Justin Doiron, chair of technical services, said the roundabout will improve traffic flow and safety.
"The impact on the property owners is very minimal, and it's a project that has been really requested by residents since the early 90s," said Doiron.
"Myself, along with this council, it's something that we promised our residents at our last election that we keep going and that's what we've done."
Monday night's vote included the price it would pay for three parcels of land, a little more than $80,000. Negotiations are ongoing for a fourth piece of land. A third-party appraiser was hired to determine the values, said Doiron.
Construction is expected to begin the first week of May.
With files from Angela Walker
