Summerside robbery suspect arrested for breach

A suspect in a May 27 robbery at a Summerside hotel has been arrested again.

Summerside police say Congjie Tan, 26, was found at a Harvard Street residence in the company of several people with criminal records — a breach of his undertaking.

Police had arrested and charged Tan on May 31 in connection with the robbery.

He was released on an undertaking and after breaching that undertaking he was arrested and charged again at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tan appeared in court Tuesday morning and was remanded until a show cause hearing on Wednesday.

Three men have been charged in connection with the robbery. The fourth, Jeremy Stephens, was shot by police after they said he resisted arrest and died later in hospital.

