Ground broken on major housing/commercial development in downtown Summerside

Municipal politicians and private developers were on hand Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a Summerside, P.E.I., development that will bring 40 homes and new commercial space to the city's downtown.

The Regent, a five-storey building on the corner of Water and Summer streets, will cost an estimated $18 million and include 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

"We're thrilled to enter this fantastic and growing market with this property and project, where hopefully the Regent is just the first of many to come," developer Paul Jenkins said in a news release.

"The intrinsic value of Summerside — and downtown specifically — is undeniable. Its prime location and proximity to restaurants, hotels, sports arenas and waterfront amenities and services make it an exciting investment opportunity that was hard to pass up."

None of the 40 residential units in the Regent are designated as affordable.

The city owns the land upon which the building will sit, but a city official told CBC News it intends to sell the parcel to the developer for $1 "as part of our incentive package for this specific property, although we have not closed the final land transfers and details yet."

Construction is due to start this fall, with completion expected by 2025.

The apartments will be rented out at market rates, with none designated as affordable units.

The city describes it as one of the most significant private-sector investments in downtown Summerside's history.

Mayor Dan Kutcher said the Regent moves the city a step forward in its plans to transform the downtown.

The name of the new building will be familiar to many Islanders.

The building at 12 Summer St. was best known in its several incarnations as The Regent. It opened in 1947 as a cinema, then became a dance hall before being turned into a restaurant and nightclub.