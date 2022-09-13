PEERS Alliance opening drop-in centre for youth in Summerside

Queer youth in Summerside will soon have a place in which to hang out after school a couple of days a week.

The space will be similar to the one in Charlottetown that opened last year.

"We found in the Charlottetown one, we had folks just hang out and make friends, and that was something that was really missing when we were talking with our Summerside youth about what we wanted to have," said Hannah Barton, the youth program co-ordinator for PEERS Alliance in the Summerside region.

The drop-in centre will be open at the Inspire Learning Centre on Central Street, and will operate Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

"A diverse and inclusive space is integral for that community," said Barton.

"We always survey the youth to… kind of get a heartbeat on how folks are doing and what we as an organization, as Peers Alliance, can be doing more of. And they want more resources. They want to have spaces where they are safe and feel comfortable."

The first drop-in will be Sept. 26. An open house will be held Sept. 29 from 2-5 p.m.

The space will have bean bags, games, school supplies and other items.