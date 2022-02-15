Summerside psychiatrist to face professional misconduct hearing in late March

A Summerside psychiatrist will be facing a professional misconduct hearing next month.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. will be considering allegations made against Dr. Arvind Singh at a series of hearings set to begin March 23 in Charlottetown.

The allegations made against Singh involve an unidentified patient who was under the psychiatrist's care between 2017 and 2018, according to a notice of hearing issued by the college late last year.

The notice of hearing does not include any indication of what evidence will be introduced to support the allegations.

Singh's lawyer, Tom Laughlin, told CBC News that his client denies the allegations and plans to challenge them at the upcoming hearing.

Six allegations were outlined:

Failure to maintain accepted professional standards, including failing to consider the patient's well-being, additional opinions indicated for them, and co-operating with their family in the patient's interest.

Prescribing drugs or therapies in a manner "not consistent with generally accepted professional standards and procedures," by his use of behaviour modification therapy and restrictive behavioural protocol.

Engaged in conduct that would reasonably be regarded as "disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional" in his interactions with the patient, their family and medical staff at Prince County Hospital.

Abusing a patient verbally or physically.

Providing a medical service without consent, and failing to obtain informed medical consent through the patient's guardian before altering their medication.

Demonstrating a lack of "knowledge, skill and judgment" in his medical treatment of the patient.

Dr. Arvind Singh intends to dispute the allegations at a hearing that begins March 23. (Facebook)

Nobody from the College of Physicians and Surgeons was available for an interview Monday.

The hearing was originally scheduled for last month, but was postponed due to COVID-19 rules on large gatherings.

If the hearing committee looking into the case finds that Singh committed acts of professional misconduct or is an unfit member, he could be subject to penalties as set out in the Regulated Health Professions Act, including the suspension of his registration.

In 2020, Singh was fined $215,539 after he pleaded guilty to charges of personal and corporate tax evasion.

He also had to pay another $215,539 in taxes owing, plus interest and penalties assessed by the Canada Revenue Agency.

The hearing is scheduled to start March 23 and is expected to last 10 days.