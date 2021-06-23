Visits restricted at Prince County Hospital units following norovirus outbreak

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Prince County Hospital in Summerside following an outbreak of norovirus.

The restrictions apply to the hospital's emergency department as well as its surgery and restorative care unit, Health PEI said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

No visitors will be permitted in those units until further notice.

The norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis in humans, leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. Health PEI said symptoms usually last about one to two days.

More from CBC P.E.I.