Planned power outage for Summerside early Sunday
Parts of Summerside will be without power early Sunday morning as Summerside Electric performs maintenance.
Work will begin Sunday at 2:30 a.m., should be completed by 5:30 a.m
City officials said in a release the outage is planned as Summerside Electric performs maintenance work at several substations.
The work will begin Sunday at 2:30 a.m. and should be completed by 5:30 a.m, the release said.
The outage will affect areas from Water Street west to Reads Corner and Sherbrooke Mechanical along Route 2. The outage will also extend from Water Street to Maple Avenue and Victoria Road, the release said.
