Summerside residents left in the dark after hours without power

Utility crews with the City of Summerside are reviewing the computer data and looking at equipment to find out why a main breaker left parts of the city without power for more than three hours on Thursday.

Power went out around 4:30 p.m. leaving more than 7,000 residential and commercial properties in the dark for close to three hours.

The outage happened as crews were doing routine maintenance in a substation, and an unknown fault tripped the city's main breaker.

That meant that until the cause was discovered and the equipment checked, the power could not be turned back on.

"When the power goes out unexpectedly, I think it's a nuisance for sure for all of our residential customers," said Gordon MacFarlane, the deputy CAO with the City of Summerside. "For our commercial customers, it can cost them some time and some lost productivity and some money."

Hard to reach residents

MacFarlane said they were unable to give a definitive time for when the power could be back on because they were unsure what the cause was. They were unable to notify either the radio stations or the newspaper, he said, partly due to staffing issues.

Gordon MacFarlane, deputy chief administrative officer, says 'unfortunately, in any power outage situation, we're not really able to give a definitive timeline.' (Brian Higgins/CBC)

That left many in Summerside looking for answers.

"I tried town hall, they gave me a couple of different numbers to call but they told me they wouldn't expect it to be out all night," said resident Carl Walsh.

He said with no access to the internet, there was really no way to know what was going on.

MacFarlane said it was a difficult time to get the message out because those who could have provided comment on the outage were busy trying to find a solution. He said they posted what they could on the City of Summerside's Facebook.

Floods of calls

MacFarlane said the police station was swamped with callers, which tied up dispatchers and could have been a problem if police had to handle emergencies.

Summerside supplies power to more than 7,000 residential and commercial properties. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacFarlane said it is important that people are able to reach someone in the case of an emergency, but in situations like Thursday the dispatcher can be dealing with hundreds of calls.

"Communication is always a challenge during a power outage," he said.

"Unfortunately, in any power outage situation, we're not really able to give a definitive timeline."

More P.E.I. news