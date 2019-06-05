Skip to Main Content
Summerside police looking for 2 stolen trucks
PEI·New

Summerside police looking for 2 stolen trucks

Summerside police are trying to locate two trucks they say were stolen from the Summerside area on Tuesday

Police say trucks were taken on Tuesday

CBC News ·
Summerside police are asking anyone with information about the two stolen trucks to contact them or Crime Stoppers. (CBC)

Summerside police are trying to locate two trucks they say were stolen from the Summerside area on Tuesday.

Police say a black 2010 Dodge Ram was stolen around 2 a.m. from a residence on Read Drive with a P.E.I. license plate 433KE attached.

Police say the second truck, a white 2007 Toyota Tundra was taken from the St. Lawrence Street area between 12:30 and 1:25 p.m.

Police say the Toyota has a Nova Scotia license plate EKX039 attached.

Summerside police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|