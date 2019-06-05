Summerside police looking for 2 stolen trucks
Summerside police are trying to locate two trucks they say were stolen from the Summerside area on Tuesday.
Police say a black 2010 Dodge Ram was stolen around 2 a.m. from a residence on Read Drive with a P.E.I. license plate 433KE attached.
Police say the second truck, a white 2007 Toyota Tundra was taken from the St. Lawrence Street area between 12:30 and 1:25 p.m.
Police say the Toyota has a Nova Scotia license plate EKX039 attached.
Summerside police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.