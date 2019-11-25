Summerside police find pills during traffic stop, lay charges

A 31-year-old P.E.I. man faces multiple charges after a search of his vehicle Friday night, Summerside police say.

Police said they pulled the man over on Friday around 11:15 p.m. after they saw a vehicle speeding and failing to signal two turns.

During a search of the vehicle, police said, they found 400 pills that they believe are methamphetamine.

The man driving the vehicle was already wanted for two incidents of flight from police and a charge of dangerous driving, police said.

He was charged with two counts of flight from police, one count of dangerous driving, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

More P.E.I. news