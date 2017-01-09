Summerside police looking for information in theft of Maritime Electric boom truck

Summerside police are looking for information in connection with the theft of a Maritime Electric boom truck, according to a news release.

Police say the truck was taken Thursday, April 18 around 8 p.m. from the Maritime Electric compound on Route 2 in Summerside.

The suspect was able to access the fenced-in compound, took the truck and then drove it through the fencing and out of the yard, police say.

The truck was later found in the Tyne Valley area early Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

