Summerside police investigating death of 2-year-old boy

Summerside police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy in the city.

In a news release, police say Child Protection Services alerted police last Tuesday that the child had been transported by ambulance on Monday to the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

He was then airlifted to Halifax "due to the seriousness of his injuries," the release said.

The boy died Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy was conducted and the Major Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances around the child's injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-432-1201 or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Police are not releasing any further details at this time.

More from CBC P.E.I.