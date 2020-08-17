Amber Alert issued in possible abduction of 12-year-old girl in Summerside

Summerside, P.E.I. police are investigating the possible abduction of a girl who was seen yelling out the window of a car that she had been kidnapped.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere of the Summerside Police said the incident was reported Monday near the McDonald's in Prince Edward Island's second-biggest city.

At 11:58 a.m., police received a call from a witness reporting that they had just seen a vehicle travelling east on Walker Avenue from Granville Street toward MacEwan Road with a girl described as about 12 years old yelling out the window.

He said the RCMP, Confederation Bridge officials and police in New Brunswick have been alerted.

Blacquiere said police have received no reports of a missing person at this point in time.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police issued an emergency alert about the possible kidnapping. (Louise Martin/CBC)

The vehicle is described as a black sports car with silver trim and a spoiler on the back.

The girl is described as dark-skinned with dark hair. The driver of the vehicle is described as an adult male with tanned or dark skin, balding with short hair, wearing sunglasses or glasses and a beige shirt.

An emergency alert was sent out to Island cellphones shortly after 1 p.m. AT.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.