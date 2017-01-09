Officer 'narrowly' escapes injury after cruiser rammed by car at traffic stop, police say

A 25-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., man faces a number of charges in relation to an incident where a police vehicle was rammed during a traffic stop, say Summerside police.

Police first spotted the vehicle about 2 a.m. Sunday on Arcona Street, travelling "at a very high rate of speed," said Sgt. Jason Blacquiere with Summerside police. They tried to stop it, but suspended the chase on MacEwen Road for safety reasons.

"The suspect vehicle was driving erratically at a high rate of speed so for safety reasons that pursuit was terminated," Blacquiere said.

About half an hour later the vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was spotted again travelling west on Water Street. Police followed from a distance and did not attempt to stop it. When the vehicle turned into a parking lot on First Street, police followed and activated their emergency lights.

When police got out of their car, the suspect vehicle reversed and rammed into it, police said.

"No injury to the officers, but at the time our vehicle was struck, one of the officers was still in the process of exiting the police vehicle through the passenger side door, which is in approximately the area where the suspect vehicle struck the police vehicle," Blacquiere said.

"He narrowly escaped injury."

The suspect tried to drive down a small alley exiting the parking lot, but police were able to call out to the driver and get him to stop.

He now faces charges of impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, damage to property and assault with a weapon. The assault with a weapon refers to the driver allegedly using his vehicle to ram the police cruiser.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 20.

