Walmart parking lot presented best opportunity for arrest, Summerside police say

Summerside police say they would not have arrested three people outside a busy Walmart on Thursday afternoon had there been any risk to the public.

In a dramatic takedown witnessed by several onlookers, Summerside police officers pinned two of the people to the ground. At least one officer drew his gun.

One man was taken into custody and faces charges of assault, uttering threats and various firearms offences. Police said he has been released and will be in court at a later date. The other two people were also released and are not facing charges.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere said police had planned to carry out the arrest at a home on Elm Street, where they were investigating reports of an assault, and that a man had a sawed-off shotgun at the home.

Suspect left Elm Street home

But before they were ready to make the arrest, the suspect left unexpectedly with the two others and headed for Walmart, Blacquiere said. Police followed the vehicle to the store.

"When the suspect's vehicle arrived at the store parking lot, an officer was able to see the suspect leave the vehicle and he did not appear to have the weapon in his possession at that time," Blacquiere said in an email to CBC.

Had we felt there was any risk to the public we would not have made the arrests at that time. — Sgt. Jason Blacquiere

"This presented an opportunity to take the suspect safely into custody while he was not in possession of the weapon. Had we felt there was any risk to the public we would not have made the arrests at that time."

Blacquiere wouldn't get into specifics about why police decided to draw their weapons, but said they consider factors such as the suspect's recent behaviour and history with police.

Eric Johnston, one of the men arrested but not charged, questioned why police waited to arrest them in such a public place in such dramatic fashion. He said they could have made the arrest on Elm Street when fewer people were around.

"Why make a scene out of it?" he said. "There must have been 100 bystanders. It's all over Facebook. People were astonished. That's big news here in Summerside. It's very unfortunate that they did it at a Walmart."

Walmart customer 'dumbstruck'

One of those bystanders was Trish Lynch, who was shopping inside the store. She said she heard someone was outside with a gun, trying to get in. They later learned the three people arrested were in fact unarmed.

"I think they were trying to keep panic down ... but they locked the store up and were just quietly telling the customers what was going on," she said.

Lynch said she was "kind of dumbstruck" by the whole incident.

"You don't picture that in Summerside."

More P.E.I. news