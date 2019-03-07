Summerside police arrest assault suspect in Walmart parking lot

Summerside police arrested a suspect in an assault investigation in the Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received a complaint about an alleged assault late Thursday morning. During the investigation police say they got additional information that a male at an Elm Street residence had a sawed-off shotgun.

The suspect and two acquaintances were arrested outside Walmart Thursday afternoon, then police executed a search warrant at the residence where they found and seized the weapon, according to a police news release.

The suspect is in custody and is facing charges of assault, uttering threats and various firearms offences, the release said.

The two acquaintances were released without charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

