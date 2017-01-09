2 teens charged in connection with stolen truck found in Summerside

A 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl have been charged in connection with a truck that was stolen from the Moncton, N.B., area, according to a news release from Summerside police.

Police said the truck was recovered in Summerside early Monday afternoon after police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a city apartment building.

The witnesses provided the licence plate number and police determined the vehicle had been stolen on Monday in Moncton.

Police said officers found the vehicle in the apartment building parking lot, where the girl was immediately taken into custody.

The boy ran away but was arrested after a brief chase, police said.

Both teenagers have been charged with possession of stolen property.

More P.E.I. news