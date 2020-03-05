Petition calls for demolition of old Summerside school

Brian MacDonald of Summerside has started an online petition to get a vacant school in the city demolished.

Frustration is growing over the building in the heart of the city's business district. APM purchased the former Holland College building 12 years ago, and since then there have been many plans for the building, but none have materialized.

"Within 24 hours we had up over 100 signatures and people right from Florida and lots of parts around the world, tourists mainly, that come here and they all say the same thing — it's an eyesore, it's disgusting looking," said MacDonald.

As of late afternoon Thursday the petition had just over 500 names.

If APM won't demolish the building, MacDonald said the city should do it and send the owner the bill.

Property safe and secured says owner

MacDonald said he drives by the building every day on his way to work, and worries it poses a safety risk for first responders who may have to enter the building.

Brian MacDonald of Summerside, with his son Jaydon. MacDonald has started a petition to get the old school on Granville Street demolished. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Tim Banks, the CEO of APM, says his company has been trying to develop the property. He said part of the problem is an asbestos roof liner which makes demolishing the building expensive. He said he's also offered it to the City of Summerside.

"We continue to be stymied by the existing building structure," Banks said in an interview with CBC News earlier this week.

He said the property is fenced off and the building is boarded up.

"The property, in our opinion, is safe, secured and I'm sure someday we'll come up with a solution for it."

Developer Tim Banks says his company continues to be stymied by the existing building structure, since it contains asbestos and will be expensive to demolish. But Banks says in his opinion the property is safe and secured. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The issue went before Summerside city council Tuesday night.

Councillors said they will reach out to Banks for a meeting. They are also reviewing research on possible tax hikes for vacant properties as a way to encourage owners to develop their properties — a move that has been discussed over the years.

Council also called on its chief administrative officer to look at what legal options they may have to force the company to do something with the property.

Banks said he'd be prepared to sit down with the city to discuss a possible new use for the building.

More from CBC P.E.I.