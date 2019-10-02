'Here to stay': Summerside named permanent host of Atlanticade motorcycle festival

Summerside has announced it will be the permanent host of the international motorcycle festival Atlanticade, the city announced in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanticade is one of the largest motorcycle rallies in eastern Canada. It attracts thousands of people from across North America, the release said.

"It's being relocated back to Summerside and it's here to stay," said Dale Hicks, chair of the festival.

"The biking community really took to the event when we first brought it here. I think there was a lot of disappointment when we left. I think the fact that it's going to be here permanently is going to resonate well with the motorcycle community."

Hicks said discussions on bringing the event back to Summerside began last year.

Beneficial to local economy

The event will include rides along the coast, live music and culinary events, according to the release.

Summerside hosted the event between 2012 and 2014 but now the event is here to stay.

'The benefit of this is going to be really big,' says Lydia Potter. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Organizers estimate the event pumps $1.5 million into the local economy each year.

"The benefit of this is going to be really big, not just for bringing the community together but it also speaks to what it can do for the business community, for the restaurants, for the hotels in the area," said Lydia Potter, executive director of Downtown Summerside.

"Anytime that you bring people together to the Island they're not just coming to bike. They've got to stop somewhere and eat, they've got to have a place to stay."

While Summerside has purchased the event rights from Atlanticade Motorcycle Festival, Hicks and some key volunteers will stay on over the next couple of years to help with the transition.

The four-day festival is expected to be held next summer, from Aug. 6-9.

