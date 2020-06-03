Congested Summerside streets put under the microscope 

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is taking a closer look at some congested city streets to ensure they are not a safety hazard.

Coun. Barb Ramsay raised the issue during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Ramsay said area residents are concerned about the impact parking on both sides of the street is having, especially if emergency vehicles need to get down the narrow streets.

The city will be examining three streets in particular: Cambridge Street and North Market Street in the downtown, as well as Highland Avenue,off Central Street.

"Myself and other councillors have received calls on a number of streets here in Summerside that people were parking on both sides of the street, and there were concerns with emergency vehicles going through. Also with children out playing or crossing the street," Ramsay said told CBC News following the council meeting Tuesday night.

'We might make somebody angry'

Officials from police, fire and the council's technical services committee will take a closer look at the three streets in question to determine if the city should look at removing parking spaces.

Summerside Coun. Barb Ramsay says while the city is looking at three streets in particular now, they are prepared to widen their study. (City of Summerside )

Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart warned removing parking will be a political hot potato. He said if the city plans to remove parking that has been in place for decades, it better ensure it meets with residents first.

"I think it will be a can of worms," said Stewart.

But Coun. Cory Snow said political hot potato or not, if it's a safety issue the city should act.

"The last thing we want is for our emergency vehicles not to be able to get to their destination because vehicles are parked on both sides," said Snow.

"We might make somebody angry but it's a decision we have to make for the safety of the community."

Deputy Mayor Norma McColeman said she's hearing from residents of Cambridge Street. She said she's personally driven on the street and she can see the congestion.

Some parking spaces already removed

But McColeman said there is little off-street parking in the area, which leaves residents in a difficult position.

Officials from Summerside's police, fire and technical services committee will take a closer look at the three streets in question to determine if the city should look at removing parking spaces. (Google Street View)

On Tuesday night, the city also decided to remove two parking spaces at the corner of Water and Rufus Street near Sunny's dairy bar in Summerside. City officials say the parking spaces created a blind spot at the corner and were a safety hazard.

Ramsay said while the city is looking at three streets in particular now, they are prepared to widen their study.

"If there are concerns from any other folks with parking on both sides of the street, maybe they should contact us and we can have someone go check it out and just make sure everybody is safe," he said.

More from CBC P.E.I.